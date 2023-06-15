MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Preston Hemphill, a former member of the Memphis Police Department (MPD), won't be able to work in law enforcement again until after all Tyre Nichols-related investigations have been completed.

The news broke during a hearing on Thursday in Nashville to determine the former officer's future in law enforcement.

The board of the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (POST) voted to suspend Hemphill's law enforcement certification until all investigations, both criminal and internal, into the death of Tyre Nichols have been completed.

Hemphill was not criminally charged in the death of Nichols, but was fired after an MPD internal review of his actions on the night Nichols was beaten by five other former officers.

Video from the original confrontation between Nichols and officers January 7, 2023, shows Hemphill tasing Nichols as he ran away and the former officer can be heard on body-worn camera saying, "I hope they stomp his a**" as other officers chase Nichols.

Once those officers caught up with Nichols, they could be seen on camera punching and kicking him in the face.

Nichols died at a Memphis hospital three days later.

Hemphill was present at the POST hearing with his attorney.

All of the five former Memphis Police officers who have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols were decertified by that POST board.