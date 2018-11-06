0 Chancellor rules in favor of NAACP-backed lawsuit of Shelby Co. election commission

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A victory of voters in Shelby County just came through Thursday.

A chancellor just ordered the county election commission to detail how many voters are processed each day.

BREAKING: Chancellor over the NAACP & TN Black Voters Project lawsuit against the Election Commission rules the Shelby Co Election Commission must provide a daily list as an update of the voters processed, this includes provisional ballots holder and those with discrepancies. — SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) October 25, 2018

They also have to alert voters of any problems with their ballots.

This decision comes after a lawsuit was filed by the NAACP and Tennessee Black Voters Project.

The organizations sued the commission because they claimed voters’ rights are being suppressed and thousands of voters in Shelby Co. are experiencing discrepancies – which lawyers said could lead to votes not being counted.

Also: Every person who has a voter discrepancy must be notified and processed. The utilization of a help desk on election day will also be implemented — SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) October 25, 2018

“We are not arguing policy or best-case practices or anything like that,” said Alexander Wharton, an attorney representing both groups. “We are arguing what the law says and requires of the election commission.”

And now the process of identifying “deficient voters” begins.

“Now we can assist the election commission in getting those individuals verified and their deficiencies cured,” Wharton said.

“This is the case that requires us to appeal to the court of appeals on an emergency basis, and we will be doing that,” said John Ryder, a lawyer for the election commission.

