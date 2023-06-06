MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Charges against three of the four men arrested by Memphis Police in late May have been dropped, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Tuesday.
Jamil Ibrahim, Moamen Saad Hijaz, Ibrahim Mahmoud and Salim Ibrahim all were arrested May 27 after the family called police about a bag of bullets found on their business property.
At some point, an officer arrested Jamil Ibrahim after he was found with possible warrants, the family said.
Three other family members were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after police said they interfered.
Mulroy announced Tuesday that charges against Mahoud was dropped May 30, while charges against Hijaz and Sailm Ibrahim were dropped Tuesday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Ibrahim is still facing charges.
The family alleges that Memphis Police wrongfully arrested multiple members of their family while serving an outdated and inactive warrant, and used excessive force to make the arrest.
The family previously FOX13 that Jamil Ibrahim’s name was misspelled as “Jamal Ibrahim,” whom the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office shows had an inactive warrant for an arrest in 2015.
The family told FOX13 that they have cell phone footage showing an altercation between Ibrahim and police. At one point, according to a viewing by FOX13, the video shows a male officer tackling the man into stacks of boxes before punching him in the head.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot with rifle in own Berclair front yard after argument over parking spot, neighbors say
- ‘I couldn’t function’: Crooks with ties to Nigeria steal Memphis woman’s $77K house payment
- NLE Choppa's mom speaks after officials say rapper's 'Dream Court' destroyed by fireworks
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives