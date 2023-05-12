MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The charges against a McDonald’s employee accused of shooting a customer to death have been dropped.
MPD said the shooting happened on March 13 around 3 a.m. at the McDonald's on South Trezevant.
Surveillance video showed Chanteva Gray pull up to the window in a Chevrolet Malibu and get into a confrontation with 36-year-old employee Preston Deener, police said.
Police said Gray was arguing with Deener about a wrong order when Gray began knocking on the window with a gun.
SEE MORE: McDonald's employee charged after deadly shooting at Memphis restaurant
Gray eventually lowered the gun and the two continued to exchange words until Deener stepped back, pulled a small handgun from his left pocket, pointed at Gray and fired once through the window, court records show.
Gray was hit in the chest and died on the pavement between her car and building, police said.
Deener, a convicted felon from a 2006 charge of facilitation of first-degree murder and facilitation of especially aggravated robbery, took off on foot but was soon arrested, according to court records.
Deener was originally charged with domestic assault-bodily harm and a misdemeanor, before they were both dropped on May 12.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shelby Co. woman recounts losing money after social media, bank accounts hacked
- Memphis Animal Shelter over capacity, in desperate need of adoptions
- 'Peanut patch' provides new hope for Mid-South families with children allergic to peanuts
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives