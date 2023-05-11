MEMPHIS, Tenn. Teacher salary has been a hot topic for years. According to the U.S. Department of Education, the average public school teacher salary for 2019-2020 was just over $63,000.
In Tennessee, the 2019-20 average salary was just over $52,000.
Promise Academy is a charter school in Memphis. The school recently announced they plan to hire teachers and offer a salary of up to $100,000.
Dr. Patrick Washington, executive director for Promise Academy, told FOX13 school leaders hope this can help spark change nationwide.
“We want to begin a much broader conversation in our state and in our country about doing a much better job compensating teachers,” said Washington.
Base pay will start at $70,000 with the opportunity to earn up to $100,000. There is a catch. In order to offer this high-dollar salary, Dr. Washington told FOX13 they will have to cut some positions and programs.
“Obviously, we won’t be able to staff as much like we have in the past. We are making a shift in terms of how we are staffing our schools by making a tremendous investment in the classroom,” said Washington.
The school will also rely on local and federal dollars as well as money raised from philanthropy events. Dr. Washington emphasized the quality of learning students receive will not change.
“The quality of our overall program, we won’t jeopardize or compromise that by making this shift,” said Washington. “The number one priority is to make sure all of our kids have access to a high-quality teacher every day.”
Current teachers are highly encouraged to apply. There are 8 positions open across Promise Academy’s two Memphis campuses.
The positions are for Multi-Classroom Leaders.
Dr. Washington explained to FOX13 what goes into that position.
“You can envision a teacher that is not just stuck in one classroom, but they are throughout the week, throughout the day, they see many different sections of students,” Washington said.
“The idea is that your very best teacher has direct contact with multiple classes, so they can deliver instruction at the highest level.”
Washington is hoping this can show school districts and lawmakers across the country that teachers can be well compensated.
“We need to make sure that our teachers know how much we value them, how much we appreciate them.”
Applications are starting to pour in as well.
Washington told FOX13 after the initial announcement, the school received over 100 applications in 24 hours.
If you are interested in applying, you can head to greenhousetalent.org to apply. Applications close on May19th.
