Hernando Desoto Bridge shutdown

A chemical spill and accident along the I40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge has led to all westbound traffic being shut down, police say.

 TDOT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An accident and chemical spill in West Memphis, Arkansas has caused all westbound traffic along the I40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge to be shut down, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

Memphis Police will be assisting with shutting down all westbound traffic along the bridge.

The lanes will be closed for an unknown amount of time, according to police.

Drivers have been advised to use the I55 Memphis Arkansas Bridge as an alternate route.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News