MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An accident and chemical spill in West Memphis, Arkansas has caused all westbound traffic along the I40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge to be shut down, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
Memphis Police will be assisting with shutting down all westbound traffic along the bridge.
The lanes will be closed for an unknown amount of time, according to police.
Drivers have been advised to use the I55 Memphis Arkansas Bridge as an alternate route.
