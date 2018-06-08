0 Chick-fil-a gearing up for third annual picnic and field day

FOX13's Family Focus partner Chick-fil-a prepares is preparing to kick off its third family picnic and field day. The company is known for its great food and service, but it also focuses on family.

In this week's Family Focus, Darcy Thomas shows why the company's philosophy of giving goes beyond its popular restaurants.

For 19 years, Chick-fil-a franchisee owner Scott Malone told FOX13 giving on many levels is the company's foundation.

"Part of our mission is to be a positive influence on everyone that comes in contact with Chick-fil-a, and that's both inside the restaurant and outside the restaurant as well," franchisee owner Scott Malone told FOX13.

Chick-fil-a has spent years leading by example and investing in communities.

"It's bigger than a business, we sell chicken here every day, but we have a much bigger mission to have that impact on families and we really do want to be a part of their story," Malone said.

The company's story has evolved into donating more than $19 million in scholarships -- to supporting daddy/daughter date night to encourage young people to work hard and follow their dreams.

“To help people further their education by helping them pay for college and programs after high school. It's just important to help their future be brighter," Malone explained.

He said he's proud to be associated with a company known for providing great food and service, but it's even better when you can see the impact outside of the restaurants walls.

"We want to use that platform to reach others as part of family focus to be involved in school drives, food drives, things that impact lives bigger than just what a restaurant can do," Malone said.

"Chick-fil-a's Family Picnic and Field Day" will be held on June 30 at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

The day will be filled with fun, games, food, and athletes from the University of Memphis.

For times and ticket information you can log onto www.cfafamilypicnic.com.

The event benefits My Town Miracles, which known for providing miracles to families in need.

