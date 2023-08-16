MEMPHIS, Tenn. - What would you do to try to keep your neighborhood safe?
For people who live in Chickasaw Gardens, the Homeowners Association thinks it could be gating off some of the public entrances.
FOX13 spoke to both in and around Chickasaw Gardens have mixed opinions about this proposal.
"We’ve had lots of break-ins, lots of windows broken in cars, we’ve had burglars walking through the neighborhood checking cars," said Kyle Remy, who lives along Fenwick Road, outside one of the proposed gated entrances.
He said being close by has its perks.
“We have a lot of runners, a lot of joggers, a lot of cyclists, a lot of people walking their dogs, it’s a great place to walk, it’s a beautiful neighborhood.”
Dana Mansolillo said she walked through Chickasaw Gardens on a regular basis.
"I walk in the park almost every night, I live a quarter of a mile up Fenwick.”
The two proposed gate locations - Lafayette Place between Goodwyn and Lafayette Street, and Lombardy Road between South Fenwick and Cherokee Drive.
Remy said although it would be an inconvenience for people in his neighborhood, he also understood why people who live inside would want the extra safety.
“I could see why they have that emotion to want to make that change. If the problem isn’t going to solve itself, then you have to try to mitigate it.”
As Remy said, it is a popular neighborhood for people to walk through.
Mansolillo said this is not the first time the Homeowners Association has attempted to do this.
"I was disappointed, they’ve tried this prior.”
This decision will be up for discussion in front of the land use control board next month. That is where residents and neighbors will have a chance to share their thoughts.
According to the Memphis Data Hub, has been seven instances of crime in Chickasaw Gardens since January 1.
Those incidents include vandalism and theft.
