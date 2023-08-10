MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Looking for a fun dinner? Want to honor some of Memphis' greatest music or catch a live show? Or, do you prefer your art on the wall? Whatever you're fancy, FOX13 has you covered with our list events happening in Memphis this weekend.
Elvis Week:
Where: The Gust House at Graceland Theater
When: Friday, August 11 at 2 p.m.
3 Doors Down:
Where: Bankplus Amphitheater
When: Friday, August 11 at 8 p.m.
Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival:
Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
When: Saturday, August 12 at 6 p.m.
Elvis Week Movie Night: Elvis
Where: Overton Square
When: Saturday, August 12 at 7 p.m.
Night At The Museum:
Where: Dixon Gallery & Gardens
When: Saturday, August 12 at 5 p.m.
Sunset Jazz:
Where: Overton Square Park
When: Sunday, August 13 at 6 p.m.
Summer Sizzle '23 Art Exhibition:
Where: Memphis Botanic Gardens
When: August 13 at 3 p.m.
