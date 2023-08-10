Weekend Events August 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Looking for a fun dinner? Want to honor some of Memphis' greatest music or catch a live show? Or, do you prefer your art on the wall? Whatever you're fancy, FOX13 has you covered with our list events happening in Memphis this weekend. 

Elvis Week: 

Where: The Gust House at Graceland Theater

When: Friday, August 11 at 2 p.m. 

3 Doors Down: 

Where: Bankplus Amphitheater

When: Friday, August 11 at 8 p.m. 

Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival: 

Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

When: Saturday, August 12 at 6 p.m. 

Elvis Week Movie Night: Elvis

Where: Overton Square

When: Saturday, August 12 at 7 p.m. 

Night At The Museum: 

Where: Dixon Gallery & Gardens

When: Saturday, August 12 at 5 p.m. 

Sunset Jazz: 

Where: Overton Square Park

When: Sunday, August 13 at 6 p.m.

Summer Sizzle '23 Art Exhibition: 

Where: Memphis Botanic Gardens

When: August 13 at 3 p.m. 

