MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A girl died after a shooting in Walker Homes, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
According to MPD, they went to a shooting call at Biscayne Road around 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The child was rushed to LeBonheur Hospital in critical condition, police said. She later died from her injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Large police presence near Harbor town restaurant after shots fired, police say
- Person arrested in Mississippi after police chase, Byhalia police say
- Child shot in South Memphis, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives