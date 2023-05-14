Police light

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A girl died after a shooting in Walker Homes, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

According to MPD, they went to a shooting call at Biscayne Road around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The child was rushed to LeBonheur Hospital in critical condition, police said. She later died from her injuries. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

