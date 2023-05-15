MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A child is dead, and several others, including another child, are hurt following a car crash in Parkway Village on May 15, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
The crash occurred at Knight Arnold Rd. and Castleman St., according to MFD.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), two children were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition.
One of the children were pronounced dead at the hospital, according to MPD.
A witness from the accident described how the incident unfolded to FOX13. "When he hit her, she hit the pole, and her babies were ejected from the car," the woman said. "She kept saying 'My babies! My babies!'... I pulled her 3-month-old baby away from under the car," the woman continued.
One person was taken to St. Francis Hospital-Bartlett, one was taken to Baptist East Memorial Hospital, and another person was taken to Regional One Hospital all in non-critical condition, according to MPD.
Memphis Fire advises all drivers to avoid the area and move over for first responders working on the scene.
FOX13 is working to learn more about this incident.
