MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A child and a woman were rushed to the hospital after a Hickory Hill car crash.
At approximately 7:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a crash on Tulip Tree Drive and Clarke Road, off Winchester Road.
When officers arrived, they found a child on the ground, after being ejected from the vehicle.
The child was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition, police said.
Additionally, a woman was taken to Baptist East in non-critical condition.
A driver of a Dodge Avenger fled the scene on foot.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
