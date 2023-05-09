Police light

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A child and a woman were rushed to the hospital after a Hickory Hill car crash.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a crash on Tulip Tree Drive and Clarke Road, off Winchester Road.

When officers arrived, they found a child on the ground, after being ejected from the vehicle.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition, police said.

Additionally, a woman was taken to Baptist East in non-critical condition.

A driver of a Dodge Avenger fled the scene on foot.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

