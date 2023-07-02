MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A boy is injured after a South Memphis shooting on Sunday evening, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
According to MPD, officers went to a shooting call on College Street around 6:48 p.m.
MPD found a boy with a gun shot wound.
He was sent to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
