Police car lights generic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A boy is injured after a South Memphis shooting on Sunday evening, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

According to MPD, officers went to a shooting call on College Street around 6:48 p.m.

MPD found a boy with a gun shot wound.

He was sent to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News