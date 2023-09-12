MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Denise Morris depended on a pandemic-era expanded child tax credit to raise her kids in Memphis.
“Those were hard times,” she told FOX13. “They think I make a lot of money, but I don’t!”
After the expanded child tax credit expired at the end of 2021, families across the country lost $250 to $300 in assistance a month. When that happened, 3.7 million children fell below the poverty line, according to Columbia University.
Newly released data shows the federal child poverty rate more than doubled – from 5.2% to 12.4%.
“We're making a choice as a society,” said Elena Delavega, a University of Memphis professor who studies poverty. “What we're basically saying is we don't care about anybody who's vulnerable.”
She criticized the funding priorities of lawmakers at the state and federal levels.
“We have this availability of weapons, but not availability of food support,” she explained. “Our budget reflects our values, so I cannot believe that we have family values.”
The Mid-South Food Bank has a Child Nutrition Program to help meet the needs of hungry kids across the region.
“We see it in person,” said Nicole Willis, a spokeswoman for the food bank. “Our heart is always breaking for those children because we know what it means. And let's be honest, some of us know for ourselves.”
She said a donation of $1 will provide three meals to a family in need. Click here to support the bank.
Mothers like Morris are working to put food on the table without the federal help they once had.
“We’re still struggling,” she said.
