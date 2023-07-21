MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An overnight shooting in Northeast Memphis sent a child to the hospital July 20.
The call to police about shots fired at 6674 Elmore Ridge Lane Cove was made at 11:30 p.m., Memphis Police said.
The child, age 11, was sent to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition, according to Memphis Fire.
Police say indications are that the shots were fired from the outside of the home into it.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
