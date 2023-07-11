MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A child was seriously hurt and two adults were injured after a car crash on Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
At approximately 6:50 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on l-40 and Whitten Road, police said.
According to police, the child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition.
Two other people were taken to Regional One Health, including one in critical condition, MPD said. The other adult was in non-critical condition.
MPD advised drivers to avoid the area of l-40 and Whitten Road.
