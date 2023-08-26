Police tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A child was injured after a shooting in East Memphis early Saturday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

Officers responded to a shooting at around 3:03 a.m., in Hickory Hill, MPD said. 

Officers located a child on the scene with a gunshot wound, MPD said.

The child was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

