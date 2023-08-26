MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A child was injured after a shooting in East Memphis early Saturday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Officers responded to a shooting at around 3:03 a.m., in Hickory Hill, MPD said.
Officers located a child on the scene with a gunshot wound, MPD said.
The child was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
FOX13 will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
