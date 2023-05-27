MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a boy was dropped off at a fire station with a gun shot wound.
MPD arrived at 3350 South Mendenhall around 8:04 p.m., and found the boy in critical condition.
He was sent to Regional One Hospital, police said.
According to MPD, where the shooting happened is not known.
This is an ongoing investigation.
