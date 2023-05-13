MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A child was found shot in the leg in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Memphis Police went to a shooting call around 12:30 p.m. near Dunn Avenue.
According to MPD, the child was rushed to LeBonheur Hospital in non-critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shelby Co. woman recounts losing money after social media, bank accounts hacked
- Memphis Animal Shelter over capacity, in desperate need of adoptions
- 'Peanut patch' provides new hope for Mid-South families with children allergic to peanuts
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives