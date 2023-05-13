Police light

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A child was found shot in the leg in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Memphis Police went to a shooting call around 12:30 p.m. near Dunn Avenue.

According to MPD, the child was rushed to LeBonheur Hospital in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

