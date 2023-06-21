WATCH: Child shot overnight in a Whitehaven apartment complex, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A child was shot overnight in a Whitehaven apartment complex. 

According to Memphis Police, the child was shot on Terrance Lane in the Bridgeport Manor Apartments, just west of the Memphis Airport. 

Police showed up to the scene about 11 p.m. on Tuesday but said the child was taken to the hospital by a private car. 

The Memphis Fire Department said they responded but did not take anyone to the hospital. 

FOX13 is working to learn the age of the child and more information. 

