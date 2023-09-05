MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A child suffered burns to their hands after a kitchen fire Tuesday afternoon in Lakeland, officials said.
According to the Shelby County Fire Department, the child was injured after a fire started while someone was cooking inside a home on Chi Chi Lane in Lakeland.
Reported at 2:05 p.m., the fire was extinguished about 13 minutes later, officials said.
Officials said that the child was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.
No other details were released.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 8 high-end cars stolen at local business, police say
- Shooting at Hickory Hill apartment complex sends 2 to hospital, police say
- 3 dead, 3 severely injured after crash on Summer Avenue, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives