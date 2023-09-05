WATCH: Child suffers burns to hands after kitchen fire in Lakeland, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A child suffered burns to their hands after a kitchen fire Tuesday afternoon in Lakeland, officials said.

According to the Shelby County Fire Department, the child was injured after a fire started while someone was cooking inside a home on Chi Chi Lane in Lakeland.

Reported at 2:05 p.m., the fire was extinguished about 13 minutes later, officials said.

Officials said that the child was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.

No other details were released.

