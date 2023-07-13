MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Heartbroken and devastated. Those are the emotions shared with FOX13 by people who knew Doctor Benjamin Mauck.
"I just don’t understand why anybody in this world would want to hurt him. I don’t get it," said Evelyn Mitchell-Irby, patient.
Evelyn Mitchell-Irby was at a loss for words when she heard about the death of her doctor, Dr. Benjamin Mauck.
"It’s hard to believe he’s gone," said Mitchell-Irby.
About six years ago, Mitchell-Irby said she visited the Campbell Clinic in Collierville and found out she was diagnosed with lupus.
Terrified and afraid of losing her life. She said Dr. Mauck came to the rescue.
"I thought I was dying. I thought I was dying. He saved my life. He really did. He made an amazing impact," said Mitchell-Irby.
Police said Dr. Benjamin Mauck was shot inside an exam room at the Campbell Clinic in Collierville around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.
Police said they arrested 29-year-old Larry Pickens within five minutes of the shooting.
Several people, including a childhood friend, expressed on social media how heartbroken and devastated they were by the news.
Doctor Andrew Aristorenas grew up with Dr. Mauck in Savannah, TN.
Aristorenas told FOX13 he remembers going to church in Savannah with Mauck when they were kids.
He said Mauck was a few years older than him, and he always looked up to Mauck as a mentor.
After failing to get into medical school on his first try, Aristorenas said Mauck pushed and motivated him to follow his dreams.
He said the orthopedic surgeon left an everlasting impact not only on him but on the entire community.
"Ben was astronomical and telling me to hold on to my dreams, not to give up, and keep pushing forward and apply again the following year. Thankfully, for me, it all worked out. I think the whole thing was all due to Ben and his support," said Andrew Aristorenas, a friend.
