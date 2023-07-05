POPE, Miss. - Mississippi deputies arrested a Mississippi man after "several" children were beaten, according to the Panola County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said that the children were "severely assaulted" at a home on Main Street in Pope, Mississippi on Monday, July 3, 2023.
Deputies quickly learned that 22-year-old Dalton Melton was responsible for the beatings, according to the Panola County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said that Melton was trying to leave the area when officers pulled over a car with the 22-year-old inside.
Melton was charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault.
