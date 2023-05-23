MEMPHIS, Tenn. - No detention center for kids in Memphis out past curfew was the main takeaway from a community meeting at the Greenlaw Community Center on Tuesday night.
This was the conclusion but community members made it clear that they did not want Memphis Police in the community center at all, especially since the decision was made without public input.
"Those kids come to community centers to speak to people like me because they choose to not speak to people like you," one woman said. "They got to have somewhere to vent so why do you wanna come where they want to vent at?”
But it sounds slightly different than what city officials said just last month.
In April, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis did a presentation for City Council about the juvenile abatement program.
Part of that presentation was an idea to bring children who are out past their curfew to the Greenlaw Community Center until a parent or guardian could pick them up.
Back on April 25, she did an interview with media outlets, doing what she called "setting the record straight" about the idea.
"So we don't want to put a spin on the topic that this is about detaining children," Davis said in April. "This is about keeping children safe.”
Fast forward to Tuesday, Chief Davis emphatically told the crowd that the community center will now be the headquarters for the department’s Community Engagement Unit.
“This will not be, this facility nor any of our precincts, are detention facilities. And we won’t utilize this as a detention facility, that was a narrative that got out and completely got away from what we’ve been planning for the last several months,” she responded after someone asked about whether or not the facility will be a detention center.
FOX13 spoke to Allison Fouche, chief of communications for the City of Memphis, and she clarified it was presented as an early idea by Chief Davis, but she and other city leaders later decided that was not the best use of the space.
