MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Memphis claims it did not foot the bill for a canceled Saucy Santana concert.
Activist Devante Hill took to social media late Wednesday night, hours after the City of Memphis released a statement questioning whether he used money from a grant to book rapper Saucy Santana for a concert.
“I am just beyond making apologies for helping people,” Hill said in a video posted to Facebook.
On Wednesday, a city spokesperson alleged Hill was given money to plan a Juneteenth Pride event featuring HIV testing and the money was not to be used on entertainment. The city requested that Hill prove exactly how he spent the money.
The city told FOX13 Thursday the money was spent as intended and Hill appears to be in the clear. Though his troubles with the city may be over, he still has to answer to Saucy Santana.
Santana, known for hits like “Walk” and “Material Girl,” was set to take the stage Saturday at the Soul Train Lounge on East Georgia Avenue, but Hill claims he didn’t show.
“I’m never intimidated when it comes to helping people, no matter who it is,” Hill said on social media.
The city said Hill’s nonprofit, One Memphis One Vision, was given $30,000 for the event and had to put up $20,000 of its own money. A city spokesperson told FOX13 Thursday the money was spent on the venue, equipment, security and HIV testing, with the leftover money going to HIV testing at the Southern Heritage Classic and to renovate blighted homes.
“You know, I’m the receipt king. I keep up with all my receipts,” Hill said. “The weapon was formed, the weapon was fired, but it never prospered.”
Hill, who is running for city council, might be clear when it comes to the city’s money, but Santana’s team said the situation isn’t resolved.
Santana’s booking agent told FOX13 the rapper was late to the show because his flight had weather delays, but he arrived in the Bluff City ready to take to the stage. He claims Santana was prepared to perform, but Hill did not make the plans.
The agent said the $14,500 dollar advance Hill paid the rapper’s team has mysteriously disappeared from their account.
Hill said in his Facebook video he was working with Santana’s team to reschedule, but the booking agent said everything Hill said was untrue and there is likely a lawsuit in the works.
The agent declined to comment further on the advice of Santana’s lawyer.
Hill declined an interview request and did not respond when asked for comment Thursday.
