MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis City Council will be discussing several proposed gun ordinances for the city during today's council committee meeting.

The proposals, once language might be agreed upon, would be put into a referendum vote for city residents.

The proposed initiates are, in part, a responds to the drastic spike in gun violence happening in Memphis and in many other cities across the nation.

Proposed by Jeff Warren, the proposals include:

  • a ban on future sales of automatic weapons
  • a ban on permitless carry and open carry
  • to create red flag laws
  • and mandating that guns be stored and locked in a steel box

The committee meeting starts at 8:15 a.m. today.

