0 City leaders debating abolishing instant runoff voting

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A never-used election policy could be eliminated in the upcoming election.

An emergency hearing was just rescheduled until Tuesday. That will decide if the Memphis City Council can spend thousands of dollars to educate voters about instant runoff voting.

RELATED: Memphis City Council approves money to create new ‘educational’ campaign ahead of election day

“IRV” was implemented years ago, but it was never used.

The policy explains that when people vote during elections, they rank candidates in an order of preference.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Then after the ballots are counted, the losing candidates’ votes are redistributed to the others with similar views – meaning your vote may not have gone to your top candidate.

Afterwards, there would be a re-vote until there are only two candidates. Only then is a winner declared.

Because of the confusion associated with the process and the lack of “one man, one vote,” there is a referendum on the ballots to eliminate this process.

The bottoms line, proponents said, is the use of that voting method has the potential risk of your vote counting for another candidate.

“Citizens ought to be able to go and vote for who they want to vote for and that be it,” said Van Turner, chairperson of the Shelby Co. commission. “I think that when you have the rank choice voting it can lead to a lot of problems.”

The judge said Friday that he needs more time, so the hearing was postponed to Tuesday.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.