BARTLETT, Tenn. - The City of Bartlett announces that its residents' sewer rates will increase to fund improvements to sewer infrastructure for expansion in residential, commercial, and industrial development.
This increase will also help absorb rising operating costs and sewer treatment increases assessed by the City of Memphis.
The last significant sewer rate increase occurred in 2011, according to the communication sent from Bartlett.
Related, the city says that effective July 1, 2023, a monthly Streetlight Fee of $5 will be added to support an LED conversion of streetlight fixtures.
This charge will cover all future maintenance costs of the streetlights and help support future paving projects, the city says.
