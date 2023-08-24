CLARKSDALE, Miss. - A commissioner for the city of Clarksdale has died, according to the city's officials.
Ken Murphey was 52-years-old and a lifelong resident of Clarksdale.
Mayor Chuck Espy released a statement following his death:
The City of Clarksdale mourns the loss of City Commissioner Ken Murphey who passed away Wednesday, August 23, after a brief illness.
On behalf of the mayor's office and members of the commissioners from all 4 wards, we want to express our condolences to Commissioner Murphey's wife, Meg and his daughter, Kate. Ken is going to be sincerely missed, Me had an incredible impact on our city. Mayor Espy said. Ken was a lifelong resident and tireless community champion who continuously went above and beyond for his hometown. His passion for serving others and improving quality of life for all citizens will not be forgotten. He touched so many throughout his remarkable life and we will never forget his contributions to making Clarksdale the best it can be.
Espy has asked everyone to keep Commissioner Murphey's family in their prayers. Espy ordered flags across the city to be lowered to honor and respect our friend who served all citizens with love and passion.
Visitation for Ward 2 Commissioner Ken Murphey will be August 26 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Clarksdale Civic Auditorium.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Murder suspect cuts off ankle monitor, on the run in Mississippi, deputy says
- MPD's safety plan questioned after video of girls fighting in downtown Memphis
- Capstone Realty & Management fined for ‘deplorable’ Whitehaven apartment conditions
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives