GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Germantown officials said The City of Germantown and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation have reached an agreement to allow water customers east of Forest Hill Irene Road to resume consumption and normal use of water from the City system.

This went into effect on Sunday, July 23 as of 9 p.m.

The partially lifted restriction is following the water crisis that took place last week for the city of Germantown.

2:48 Germantown city officials warn of unsafe drinking water after diesel fuel leak The announcement comes after the Mid-South was hit by severe storms Tuesday evening that caused thousands to go without power days later.

There are also additional areas included in the lifted restrictions. Germantown officials have provided an interactive map here.

TDEC has requested that additional testing be performed before making a decision regarding the remainder of the community.

The additional testing is currently in process and results will be reviewed late into the evening, according to Germantown officials.

Below are the instructions for water customers EAST of Forest Hill-Irene Road from the city of Germantown

Customers in the area of east of Forest Hill-Irene Road must flush interior service lines to remove water that has been standing in interior pipes. Those in this area who have not detected the smell of diesel in their home may simply open all faucets, hot and cold, and allow them to run for five minutes. After this flushing of water service lines is complete, customers may resume their normal water consumption.

Those who have detected odor from the water in their home should follow the more extensive process that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has provided below:

Step 1: Open a couple of cold water taps and run for 15 minutes to clear the customer service line from main. Step 2: Open each cold tap one at a time and run that for 5 min to clean that specific line. Begin nearest to where water enters the building and move toward the farthest tap. Repeat for the rest of the cold taps. Step 3: Repeat steps 1 and 2 by running hot water through the taps. Step 4: Any dishes or clothing washed while the restriction was in place should be rewashed. Step 5: Water-using devices may require additional cleaning steps in addition to flushing (e.g., discarding ice). Consult the device manufacturer’s maintenance instructions.

If residual odor is detected in the water after this more extensive flushing process is complete, customers should contact customer service at CustomerService@Germantown-TN.gov or (901) 757-7200.