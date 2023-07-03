MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Memphis celebrated Independence Day a little early this year with its annual 4th of July party, “Liberty for All."
The event, “Liberty for All,” was held Monday night at Liberty Park.
The City of Memphis said it expected more than 10,000 people to attend the party. Admission and the rides were free.
FOX13 asked people what they thought about the party and they said they were waiting for the big fireworks show.
“Because we get to have fireworks and there are a lot of cool colors going into the sky and it makes cool popping noises,” nine-year-old Madison Smith said.
Young or old, the fireworks show was top of everyone’s mind at the party.
“It will be the big fireworks. I like the big stuff. I’m a big dog so I like big stuff,” Markavious Smith said.
While they waited for the show, attendees had plenty of options to celebrate the holiday, like live music, DJ's, food trucks, carnival rides, bounce houses and more.
“We did the boat thing. We thought it was going to not be fun, but it was a little scary,” Makayla Evans said of one of the rides. “It’s got some speed to it and it gets a little high.”
Fireworks went off a little before 9 p.m.
For parents, spending time with their kids was more important than the holiday or the show.
“It’s most definitely needed, just bring them out to have some fun. Something to get out of the house,” Darrel James said. “I don’t take this lightly at all.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 baby girls, 19-year-old woman shot prior to police chase, MPD says
- Man shot to death after fight at Tunica restaurant, sheriff's office says
- Bartlett family describe 'unbearable' heat after more than a week without power
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives