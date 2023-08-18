City of Memphis cites moldy Whitehaven apartment complex after FOX13 report

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Twenty-four hours after FOX13’s report on extreme water leaks and widespread mold at the Hillcrest Apartments in Whitehaven, code enforcement officers inspected the property and issued citations.
“We’ve been putting up with this for months,” said Yalandra Horton-Hampton, the mother of a tenant at the complex.
She contacted FOX13 after noticing that her daughter’s carpets were getting soggy. Mold also started to grow on the walls.
Then, the grandmother found the source of the water leaks. She sent FOX13 video of the apartment across the hallway, which had an extreme water leak in the ceiling. The unit did not have tenants, but there was soggy furniture inside.
The co-founder of Capstone Realty & Management told FOX13 that the upstairs apartment had a water unit leaking. He said the tenant upstairs did not report it to management.
“Some people won't report something,” said Sammy Soro, the co-founder of the ownership company. “So sometimes you find out after the fact and I have to do a backwards cleanup, you understand?”
FOX13’s cameras were rolling as two code enforcement officers entered the building and documented the mold.
Then, the officers walked to the leasing office and handed violations to a maintenance worker.
A city spokeswoman confirmed Capstone Realty & Management must report to Shelby County Environmental Court by Friday, Aug. 25.
Management did offer Horton-Hampton’s family a new unit, but FOX13 saw mold and cockroaches inside. She said she would prefer to be compensated for her furniture and let our of her lease.
“I don’t want my grandkids having roaches crawling in their ears,” she said.
Soro told FOX13 that the company recently acquired the property, but he did not have an exact date. He said management is working to address the violations, help the tenants and get rid of the mold.
“We're extremely on top of our stuff,” Soro said. “But you got you got to give us a chance, you understand?”
