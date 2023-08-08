Job resume generic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A job fair is being held Aug. 9 aimed at giving an opportunity for Mid-South residents who lost their job when a major trucking company closed.

Yellow Corp., based in Nashville, closed and filed for bankruptcy July 31st.

RELATED: TEAMSTERS SAY YELLOW CORP. IS CEASING OPERATIONS, FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY

The company started 99 years ago employed about 30,000 trucking transportation workers nationwide.

The City of Memphis is holding a job fair for them Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Benjamin Hooks Central Library on Poplar Avenue.

Those interested should bring their photo identification and a resume to the fair running from 1 to 3 p.m.

The former trucking company employees call call the Teamsters Local 667 Union at 369-5331 for more information.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News