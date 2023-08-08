MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A job fair is being held Aug. 9 aimed at giving an opportunity for Mid-South residents who lost their job when a major trucking company closed.
Yellow Corp., based in Nashville, closed and filed for bankruptcy July 31st.
The company started 99 years ago employed about 30,000 trucking transportation workers nationwide.
The City of Memphis is holding a job fair for them Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Benjamin Hooks Central Library on Poplar Avenue.
Those interested should bring their photo identification and a resume to the fair running from 1 to 3 p.m.
The former trucking company employees call call the Teamsters Local 667 Union at 369-5331 for more information.
