MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Money from the City of Memphis meant to help at-risk youth may have been used to hire rapper Saucy Santana to perform Juneteenth weekend.
The rapper was a no show, and now the city, the nonprofit that booked him and the rapper are all asking where the money is.
Saucy Santana, the makeup artist turned rapper and one of the stars of “Love and Hip-Hop: Miami,” was supposed to be in the Bluff City for the holiday weekend performing hits like “Booty,” “Material Girl” and “Walk.” Instead, all Memphians got was drama.
Davonte Hill, CEO and founder of the nonprofit One Memphis One Vision, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, claims his organization booked Saucy to perform for $25,000, but the rapper didn’t show and pocketed the advance of $12,500. Hill threatened a lawsuit if he is not refunded.
Saucy has since told TMZ he offered to reschedule the performance, but the plans fell through.
In an unexpected twist, the City of Memphis weighed in on the situation.
A spokesperson claims One Memphis One Vision was given a grant for Juneteenth weekend to pay for HIV testing and repairing blighted homes to help homeless youth. The money was not meant to be used on entertainment and the city has asked Hill to prove how he spent the money.
“We are actually working out details with his team on how to resolve this matter and would like to at least give them the space to do so,” Hill told FOX13 of Saucy Santana.
