The City of Memphis is opening the Hospitality Hub as an emergency cooling center for residents from noon to 7 p.m. due to the dangerously hot temperatures.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The dangerous heat today, Aug 12, has prompted the City of Memphis to open an emergency cooling center. 

From 12 p.m., until 8 p.m., residents will be able to visit the Hospitality Hub located at 590 Washington Avenue, for relief from the heat. 

Those in need of a lift to get to the center can get one by calling MATA at 297-1680 and scheduling a ride.

The cooling center has limited services and is not intended to replace the services provided by a shelter. 

People looking for food assistance or overnight accommodations should contact Union Missions at 383 Poplar Ave. (901-526-8403) or the Salvation Army at 696 Jackson Ave. (529-4545).

