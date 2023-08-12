MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The dangerous heat today, Aug 12, has prompted the City of Memphis to open an emergency cooling center.
From 12 p.m., until 8 p.m., residents will be able to visit the Hospitality Hub located at 590 Washington Avenue, for relief from the heat.
Those in need of a lift to get to the center can get one by calling MATA at 297-1680 and scheduling a ride.
The cooling center has limited services and is not intended to replace the services provided by a shelter.
People looking for food assistance or overnight accommodations should contact Union Missions at 383 Poplar Ave. (901-526-8403) or the Salvation Army at 696 Jackson Ave. (529-4545).
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Suspects at large after smash-and-grab leads to high-speed chase, police say
- Man dies in police custody after confrontation in Midtown, MPD says; officers relieved of duty
- TBI, family member identify man who died in police custody near Midtown apartment complex
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives