MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The dangerous heat today, Aug 13, has prompted the City of Memphis to open an emergency cooling center.
From 11 a.m., until 8 p.m., residents will be able to visit the Hospitality Hub located at 590 Washington Avenue, for relief from the heat.
Those in need of a lift to get to the center can get one by calling MATA at 297-1680 or Hospitality Hub at 901-297-1680 to schedule a ride.
The cooling center has limited services and is not intended to replace the services provided by a shelter.
People looking for food assistance or overnight accommodations should contact Union Missions at 383 Poplar Avenue. Their number is 901-526-8403. You could also go to the Salvation Army at 696 Jackson Avenue. Their number is 901-543-8586.
