MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 continues to push and search for solutions to the contaminated community here in Shelby County.
More than $102 million is on its way from the state’s American Rescue Plan Fiscal Recovery Fund to protect and improve water in the City of Memphis.
Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht said that there’s a long list of projects the money will pay for.
“There’s a groundwater study, this is gonna be part of our Phase 2 with the University of Memphis, who will be a separate recipient of the project, that will total $4.5 million,” he said in Tuesday’s Memphis City Council committee meeting.
He added, “One component of this under the drinking water is there’s a lead line service component, $5-million allocation for that for private property owners to help them with their connection if they have a lead line issue.”
This is not the only funding to clean up Shelby County.
Last week, we told you the EPA awarded Shelby County with a $1 million revolving loan to identify and clean up "brownfields."
According to the EPA, "brownfields" could be sites with closed down factories, dry cleaners, gas stations or anything else that may have created high levels of pollution below the ground while active.
Although it will take months for the brownfield cleanup applications to launch, Knecht said the projects for this state grant will not.
“All these projects are ready to go,” said Knecht.
