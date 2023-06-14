MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Memphis is heading to Puerto Rico in search of police officers.
FOX13 has learned that it's all part of a hiring event to help fill the many vacancies in the police department.
The hiring effort will not only be for police recruiting but also to find candidates to fill positions in other Memphis government positions. City officials told FOX13 that they got clearance to go over to the island.
For the police department, the city's HR team will search for candidates who are already employed in the police force as well as those who have a law enforcement background.
A City of Memphis recruitment team will be in Puerto Rico on July 18-19.
