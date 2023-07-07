MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Memphis filed a motion Friday to dismiss a lawsuit by Tyre Nichols' family.
In a court filing, the city said that Nichols' death was the product of "five rogue police officers," adding that in no way condoned or approved of the officers' action.
In the court filing, the city said it had no hand in the man's death.
In April, Nichols' family sued the City of Memphis, its police department and nearly a dozen city employees for $550 million.
Nichols was pulled over on Jan. 7, 2023, by MPD, and died three days later from injuries that an investigation determined were inflicted from five Memphis Police officers.
Haley is among five former MPD officers charged with murder. The others are Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith.