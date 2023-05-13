MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is looking for a missing Memphis man.
MPD said Robert Shettlesworth was taken to the AutoZone on Summer Avenue at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
The complaint said that Shettlesworth never came out of the store and when she asked employees about him, they said he left over an hour ago, police said.
He is 5'7, 250 lbs, has blue eyes, a grey beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue jean, white shoes, and has a key chain necklace around his neck.
Call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 if you have seen Shettlesworth.
