MEMPHIS, Tenn. - On Aug 12, the City Watch that was issued for 18-year-old, Devarious Gee Jr., was canceled, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
According to MPD, Gee has been located.
No other information has been released.
Original story below:
An 18-year-old Memphis teen went missing early Friday after he called a relative "in distress asking for help" while he was being threatened, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), Devarious Gee Jr. called the family member while someone was overhead in the background threatening the teenager.
Police said the phone call ended abruptly as Gee hasn't been heard from since.
He was reported missing about 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, from the 800 block of Juliet Avenue in North Memphis, police said.
Gee is described as 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds, police said. He last seen wearing no shirt with khaki joggers.
Anyone with information about Gee's whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 901-545-2677 or the department's Missing Persons unit at 901-636-4479.
