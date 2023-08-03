MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The dangerously hot temperatures today, Aug. 3, has prompted the City of Memphis to open an emergency cooling shelter.
From 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., residents in need of relief from the temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees, can visit the Hospitality Hub located at 590 Washington Ave.
Those in need of a lift to get to the center can get one by calling MATA at 297-1680 and scheduling a ride.
The cooling center has limited services, the city says, and recommends that people looking for overnight accommodations should contact Union Missions at 383 Poplar Ave. (901-526-8403) or the Salvation Army at 696 Jackson Ave. (529-4545).
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mississippi mayor faces possible assault charges
- Justin Pearson reclaims District 86 seat in Tennessee House
- 3 killed, 1 injured after hit-and-run crash near Liberty Park, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives