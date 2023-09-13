MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Facing emergencies, people call 911 to get immediate help from first responders.
For those facing dire circumstances, the city of Memphis offers another quick phone call: 211.
The phone number rings up designated workers at five Memphis Public Libraries who are equipped to connect people to an array of social services networks.
A need for food assistance, affordable childcare, transportation for the disabled, or necessary paperwork to get food stamps are a few of the examples that a staff person answering the call will connect the caller to.
Another important feature, one that was added during the COVID-19 pandemic, is that 211 is staffed with licensed social workers.
Library officials say that the service fields about 4,500 calls, on average, every month.
LINC's 211 is available whenever libraries are open. seven days a week.
The social workers and outreach specialists with 211 work out of the Benjamin Hooks Central Library, Whitehaven Library, East Shelby Library, Hollywood Library and Raleigh Library.
