MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Damage has been done to one of the cars that is on display at the National Rights Museum, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
It happened on Friday around 5:27 p.m.
Officers went to the museum after someone reported that a man stood on the roof of the car, leaving a huge dent in the middle of the roof police said.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
This is an ongoing investigation.
