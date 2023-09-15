MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Cleotha Henderson will soon receive a trial date for his alleged rape and kidnapping of Alicia Franklin.

Henderson appeared before Judge Lee Coffee in a Shelby County courtroom on September 15.

He was ordered to return to court on October 13 for all the crimes open against him, including the alleged rape and kidnapping of Alicia Franklin and the alleged kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher.

Fletcher was kidnapped on September 2, 2022 while jogging near the Univerity of Memphis campus. Authorities claim that Henderson put her in an SUV and drove off. Her body was discovered four days later and Henderson was arrested for her murder soon after.

Alicia Franklin claims that Henderson raped and kidnapped her nearly a year before Fletcher's murder.

Franklin said that she met Henderson on a dating app, met up with him in September in 2021 and he raped her.

Franklin filed a lawsuit against the City of Memphis, claiming that her rape kit went untested in the time between her attack and Fletcher's murder. Franklin claimed that, had her rape kit been tested, Henderson would have been in jail and would not have been free to allegedly kidnap and murder Fletcher.

0:32 Judge denies Alicia Franklin's request to reinstate lawsuit A judge dismissed Franklin's suit in March on technical grounds. She upheld that ruling in a new order Monday, saying Alicia Franklin's attorneys failed to meet the requirements to re-instate the lawsuit.

Henderson's defense and prosecutors both agreed that Franklin's case against Henderson is ready to be tried and Judge Coffee said that a trial date will be set when Henderson returns to court on October 13.

TBI not required to complete rape kits in 30 days as bill left unfunded Instead, a state bill headed to Gov. Bill Lee's desk will ask the TBI to explain the delay and provide a completion date through quarterly progress reports.

Henderson's defense said that it is still going through evidence in the case of Fletcher's murder, but Judge Coffee said that case will be tried by the end of 2024.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has announced that he will seek the death penalty against Henderson in the case of Fletcher's murder.