Click here for election results for the City of Memphis Election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Polls have closed and result are coming in. Click here for up to the minute results.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Polls have closed and result are coming in. Click here for up to the minute results.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}