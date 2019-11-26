  • Collierville Christmas Tree lighting moved due to severe weather potential

    Updated:

    COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - The Collierville Christmas Tree Lighting has been moved to Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

    It will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Collierville Town Square, with the same, festive schedule.

    Hot Chocolate will be served by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen beginning at 5:30 p.m., Reagan Strange will take the stage to perform at 6:30 p.m., and Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 7:00 p.m. to light up the Square! 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The Town uses multiple sources for weather forecasting that provide us with accurate up-to-date weather models. Currently, the forecast indicates high winds and rain tonight, Tuesday, November 26.

    The Town incorporated a rain date, December 3, for the Tree Lighting in preparation for the event.
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories