COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Firefighters put out a fire at Kroger in Collierville on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
The fire was reported at the grocery on Houston Levee and Winchester just before 5:30 p.m. on July 11.
Collierville Police said that the city's fire department put out the fire and asked the public to avoid the area.
Later on July 12 at approximately 9 a.m., a Kroger spokesperson told FOX13 that the location has been reopened.
