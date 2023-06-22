WATCH: Collierville Police detective resigns after DUI arrest, officials say

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A Collierville Police detective has resigned following a weekend arrest.

Ryan Dunn was taken into custody in Hernando, Miss., on Saturday, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.

Ryan Dunn

The office said that he was booked and charged with driving under the influence and careless driving.

FOX13 confirmed with Collierville Police on Thursday night that Dunn turned in his resignation.

No other details were released.

