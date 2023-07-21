COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - For the second time in less than a week, tens of thousands of MLGW customers were left without power following a storm.
Downed trees and powerlines could be found across the region.
In Collierville, an entire apartment complex near the corner of Bailey Station and Winchester was left without power, thanks to a single fallen tree.
The maintenance team at the apartments told FOX13 that lightning struck the tree, causing it to fall onto power lines. The tension broke a crossbar and left the lines tangled in other trees.
One resident left without power, a disabled, wheelchair-bound veteran, said it’s time for MLGW to make a serious effort to improve the region’s aging infrastructure.
“Bury the cabling,” Jerry Evans said. “I mean, No. 1 issue is the poles and the cables being caught by trees and wind. In the meantime, maybe better inspection of the wooden poles because they are the ones that are down more often than not.”
City crews cleared the debris out of the road.
The nearby intersection was without power for much of the day but came back online at around 6 p.m. Friday.
